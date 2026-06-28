Shikha Pandey previews India women's upcoming crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most highly anticipated games of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. India women will be taking on Australia women in the 30th game of the tournament at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 28. It is worth noting that both India and Australia sit in first and second place in the standings, respectively.

The Women in Blue will need to win the match if they are looking to stay in contention for the knockouts, but if they lose, South Africa will have a chance to displace India from second spot in the standings.

Ahead of the game, India cricketer Shikha Pandey took centre stage and talked about how important the upcoming game against Australia is for the entire Indian team. She talked about the importance of star batter Shafali Verma in the side as well.

"Kim Garth is a very skilful bowler. Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux have been opening the bowling for Australia, mostly. They've also made a change, bringing in the young left-arm medium pacer, Lucy Hamilton. So, if Hamilton plays, she'll probably try the short-pitched delivery at Shafali, which has been her undoing in a few games. But the kind of shots Shafali has played in all the games so far have been very clean,” Shikha Pandey told JioHotstar.

Shikha opened up on the threat that Ellyse Perry poses

Furthermore, Shikha also weighed in on the recent performances of ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry. There is no doubt that Perry could be one player for the Aussies who could make a major impact for Australia in the upcoming game.

“It's not just her batting. The two times she has come on to bowl for Australia, she has taken wickets on both occasions. Some of the shots she played against Pakistan were amazing. She handled the short-pitched deliveries from Diana Baig very well; she was clinical,” Pandey said.

With the two sides all set to take on each other, it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top and whether or not the Indian team can let go of the ghosts of the past and overcome the upcoming hurdle.

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