Kris Srikkanth gives his take on India's sixth bowling option after Zimbabwe clash

New Delhi:

The Indian team registered a brilliant win against Zimbabwe in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides clashed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, and the clash saw India bat first and post a total of 256 runs in the first innings.

While many backed India to register a comfortable win, the side went on to concede 184 runs in the second innings and only registered a 72-run victory against Zimbabwe. Many questions were raised about the performance of Shivam Dube with the ball. Bowling two overs, Dube conceded 46 runs to his name.

Talking about the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth came forward and talked about the performance of Dube in the clash.

"I dont think the bowling is a concern. It was a good batting track. My only concern is the sixth bowler. Did you see where Dube was bowling? He was bowling on the sixth stump. I have not seen bowling like that," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"I think they had the luxury of runs behind them so they wanted to give some bowling practice. The question of net run rate was out of the window. It was just about winning the game," he added.

Srikkanth weighed in on India’s chances

Furthermore, Srikkanth talked about the Indian team’s chances to reach the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. He heaped praise on the side’s bowling lineup as well.

"I told that even after losing to South Africa, India would win in Chennai and would be on the road to win the cup. It is a gun team. Arshdeep bowling well, Bumrah bowling well, Varun and Hardik are decent. You will not need to try six bowlers against the West Indies. If needed, we can look into it when the semifinal comes," he said.

Also Read: