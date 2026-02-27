IPL 2026 start to be pushed back by two days, final to be played on May 31; Check details

New Delhi:

In a major development, the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season is now slated to begin on March 28, two days later than originally planned. It is worth noting that the final of the tournament is slated to be played on May 31. It is interesting to note that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had informed the franchises earlier that the tournament would kick off on March 26.

However, the change in dates has happened, as the dates for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu have not been announced yet. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the IPL governing council will be meeting next week to finalise the schedule for the tournament.

Interestingly, since the IPL’s inception in 2008, whenever the country has had its general elections in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024 – or a state has had its assembly elections – the schedule of the tournament has been announced in two parts. The governing council will soon meet to decide whether a similar plan of action will be followed this time around or if they will wait for the Election Commission of India to announce the poll dates for the three states first.

