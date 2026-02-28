US-Iran conflict: India 'deeply concerned' over situation in Gulf, calls for 'dialogue and diplomacy'

New Delhi:

India said on Saturday that it is 'deeply concerned' over the recent situation in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran, calling for 'dialogue and diplomacy' to resolve the situation between all sides.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further stated Indian Missions in the region are constantly in touch with all Indian nationals there, asking them to remain vigilant. He said the Indian citizens must follow local security guidance and stay in touch with the Missions.

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," Jaiswal said. "Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."

The tense situation in Middle East

The situation in the Middle East escalated earlier in the day, with the US and Israel targeting Iranian military infrastructure. The US and Iran have strongly criticised Iran's nuclear programme, which they claim is aimed at developing nuclear weapons. However, Iran has said that the nuclear programme is only for civilian use.

Talks were also being held between the US and Iran, and Saturday's strikes were conducted by the former only after the negotiations failed, as the two sides refused to accept each other's demands.

Iran's defence minister killed

In the Israeli strikes, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were likely killed, according to media reports.

Now, Iran has warned of retaliatory strikes, and has also targeted US bases in Qatar and Kuwait. Iran also hit United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi and Dubai, killing at least one person. It has also targeted Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, but no official statement has been issued by the kingdom.

As the situation remains tensed, the entire Gulf has called a de-escalation. Several European nations, including Germany, France, Switzerland and Italy, have also said that they are monitoring the situation, while holding emergency meetings. They have said that civil lives must be protected, while urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint.