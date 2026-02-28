Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple after acquittal in Delhi excise policy case | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Delhi's Hanuman Temple on Saturday (February 28). He was accompanied by key leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak, following yesterday's Rouse Avenue Court acquittal in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) excise policy scam probe. The ruling freed Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others from allegations of corruption in the AAP government's 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy, which CBI claimed favored select liquor licensees via kickbacks, reduced fees and rigged margins- causing state losses. Stemming from Lt Governor VK Saxena's 2022 complaint, the case accused a conspiracy with policy loopholes for cronies post-tenders.

Court slams CBI's weak probe

The court lambasted CBI's speculative narrative, built on inadmissible evidence and approver gaps, urging departmental action against probing officers. Sanjay Singh's wife celebrated the verdict as a "big day for AAP," with party ranks jubilant over senior leaders' relief. Kejriwal, in a prior presser, dared PM Modi to call fresh Delhi polls, vowing to quit politics if BJP won over 10 seats.

BJP downplays, CBI appeals

BJP's Gulam Ali Khatana brushed off the boast as desperate bid for relevance, while Bar Council head Manan Kumar Mishra stressed discharge isn't final- CBI has appealed to Delhi High Court to overturn it. Though no wrongdoing pinned on leaders, the episode reignites AAP's 'political vendetta' claims amid ongoing legal tussles.