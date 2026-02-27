Anna Hazare on Kejriwal's acquittal in excise policy case: 'Judiciary is supreme, we must accept verdict'

New Delhi:

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday reacted to the development and welcomed the acquittal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, saying the court's verdict must be accepted as judiciary is supreme. The anti-corruption crusader also advised Kejriwal to work for society and the country and not to think of himself or about his party. On his critical comments made against Kejriwal in the past concerning the excise policy case, he said the court had not delivered any verdict at that time.

Delhi court acquits Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

A court in the national capital on Friday acquitted former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others from the politically-charged liquor-policy case, and pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying it did not find any "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and later by the CBI, which was probing the corruption charges, had been released on bail after spending 155 days in jail.

Here's what Anna Hazare said on Kejriwal

"Our country runs on the judiciary. The judicial system is the supreme system in the country. Ours is a big country comprising several political parties, castes, creeds and religions, and still it is running properly because of the judicial system," Hazare told reporters at his native village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district.

In the absence of a strong judiciary, criminal elements would gain upper hand and there would be a riot-like situation in the country, he said. "Whatever I had said about Arvind Kejriwal regarding his involvement in the case was before any decision had come from the judiciary. At that time, the allegations were in the air. Now the judiciary has given its verdict that he had no role in the (wrongdoing). We have to accept the verdict," he said.

"Now the court has given its decision. In our democracy, we must respect the judiciary," he added, in response to his past critical comments about the former Delhi CM. Hazare also described Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as his "karyakartas" (volunteers/activists).

Also Read:

Kejriwal cleared in Delhi excise policy case: What did the court say while pulling up the CBI?