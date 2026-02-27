Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna reunite on screen after marriage

New Delhi:

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film Ranabaali released a special poster today, on February 27, a day after the actors wedding, in which only the hands of Ranabaali and Jayamma are visible. The producers have also promised to share something special tomorrow, Saturday.

The poster shows a boy and a girl holding hands. Both Rashmika and Vijay are in the film, so it's possible these hands belong to Rashmika and Vijay.

A special surprise tomorrow

Following Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, fans are excited about their film Ranabaali. The producers further piqued fans' curiosity by releasing the poster just a day after Rashmika and Vijay's wedding. The producers captioned the poster, 'Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. A special surprise on Feb 28th, you'll #Fallinlove with them once again #Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th.'

When will Ranabaali be released?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together again in Ranabaali after 2018's Dear Comrade. The upcoming film starring Vijay and Rashmika, is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is a historical drama film inspired by the history of Rayalaseema. Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali. and Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays the villain.

The film is releasing worldwide on September 11, 2026 in multiple languages.

