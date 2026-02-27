Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hold hands, make first public appearance after wedding | Watch

New Delhi:

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their first public appearance after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Several pictures and videos of the duo have gone viral on the internet as the couple stepped out together for the first time in public as husband and wife.

For the airport look, Rashmika looked stunning in red-coloured churidar set while Vijay Deverakonda kept it classy in light blue coloured blue kurta-pyjama. Read on for more details.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make first public appearance after wedding

In the first appearance video, Rashmika and Vijay waved and blew kisses at the paparazzi. Holding Vijay close, Rashmika smiled and paused for the cameras before entering the airport. Take a look below:

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding was attended by family members and close friends. While the couple has remained private about their big day, this outing has officially marked their first public moment as husband and wife.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make first public appearance after Udaipur wedding.

Virosh wedding: All about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Udaipur's ITC Mementos on February 26, 2026. Their wedding included two ceremonies: first, Rashmika and Vijay married according to Telugu-Andhra traditions, followed by Kodava customs. Celebrities like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kalyani Priyadarshan were among the stars who attended the lavish celebration.

Moreover, Rashmika and Vijay is set to host a wedding reception for their industry colleagues on March 4, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda movies together

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared screen space in Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade. The newlyweds will next be seen together in the Telugu action film Ranabaali.

