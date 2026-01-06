JNU students who raised derogatory slogans against PM Modi, Amit Shah to face expulsion, says university JNU controversy: A group of students raised inflammatory slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah during a protest on campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday said it would take the strictest action against students accused of raising objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest on campus on Monday. The university warned that those found involved could face immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment.

In a series of posts on X, the university said an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the incident and disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the students identified.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has vowed the strictest action against students found raising objectionable slogans against Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister. An FIR has already been lodged in the matter," the university said.

"Students involved in this incident will also face disciplinary measures including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the University," it wrote in the post.

The administration underlined that universities are centres of innovation and new ideas and cannot be allowed to turn into laboratories of hate.

Also Read: JNU admin seeks FIR after slogans raised against PM Modi, Amit Shah