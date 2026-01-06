ISL to start on February 14, all clubs to take part, announces Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya The future of the Indian Super League was in limbo due to the non-existence of a commercial partner. However, the ISL will begin on February 14, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the paused Indian Super League will be starting on February 14, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on Tuesday. All 14 clubs will be taking part in the event, he added.

"There was a lot of speculation regarding ISL, but today the government, the football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included, had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.

He also informed that the paused I-League will also be held "around the same time" with all 11 clubs in participation.

Under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, who took over the explaining part after the Minister's announcement. Meanwhile, the tournament will feature 91 matches on home and away basis. The I-League will be cut down to 55 matches.

"A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. 10 per cent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent was to come from a commercial partner, but since we don't have one right now, the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution," Chaubey said.

"In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for ISL and about Rs 3.2 crore for I League till we find a commercial partner," he added.

India and foreign footballers raise voice for ISL

Recently, footballers, including India legend Sunil Chhetri and star players Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan, among others, raised their voices to save Indian football amidst the uncertainty over the Indian Super League.

The address began with goalkeeper Gurpreet highlighting that the ISL continues to be on hold. "It’s January, and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League," Gurpreet said.

"Instead, here we are driven by fear and desperation to say aloud something which we all know," Jhingan added. "Players, staff, owners and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future," Chhetri said.

"But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. The Indian football government is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at permanent paralysis. This is the last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling on FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football. We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political; it is not driven by confrontation but by necessity. It might sound like a big word, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting and economic crisis. And of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. We just want to play football, please help us do it," other players said in the statement.

Why wasn't the ISL started on time?

The ISL was put on hold in July due to the uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the event organisers.