BJP woman worker alleges stripping, assault by police during arrest in Karnataka's Hubballi The woman was taken into custody following a complaint by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. This complaint is related to a previous dispute between Congress and BJP workers during the voter list revision exercise in the state.

Hubballi (Karnataka) :

A BJP woman worker in Karnataka's Hubballi has alleged that she was stripped and assaulted by police officers from the Keshwapur police station during her arrest. The video of the incident shows the woman worker being surrounded by the male and female police personnel on a bus.

The incident has sparked outrage among BJP supporters. Pictures of the woman being mistreated have also been posted on social media. Senior police officials are investigating the matter.

BJP woman taken into custody on complaint by Congress corporator

According to initial information, the woman was taken into custody following a complaint by Congress corporator Suvarna Kalkuntla. The incident was linked to an earlier rivalry between workers of the BJP and the Congress during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the Keshwapur Rana area.

The woman is reportedly a former Congress worker who recently joined the BJP. The dispute arose from allegations that she assisted officials in removing the names of some voters, leading to clashes between Congress and BJP workers.

What did the police say?

Police, however, have denied allegations of assault and maintained that due procedure was followed during the arrest. Hubballi City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that BJP woman leader had multiple cases registered against her.

"When she was arrested and placed in the police van, she began taking off her clothes herself. There were eight female police personnel present in the van, including a woman PSI. She removed all her clothes and threw them away, completely undressing herself. With the help of local people, the police provided her with another set of clothes, after which the arrest formalities were completed," he said.

The Police Commissioner is currently at the Keshwapur police station and is investigating the case.

The incident has led to continued political tension in the area, with both parties filing complaints against each other.

