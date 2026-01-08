Venezuela to purchase 'only' US-made products with oil deal money: Trump Earlier, Donald Trump had said that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Venezuela will use the money it earns from a new oil deal to buy only American-made products, positioning the United States as the country's main commercial partner. The US President said that the purchases will include American agricultural products, medicines, medical devices, and equipment to improve the electric grid and energy facilities, amongst other things.

A wise choice: Trump

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela's Electric Grid and Energy Facilities.

"In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner - A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States," he added.

The statement by Trump comes days after the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to capture the country's now former President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and are currently facing trial.

Following their capture, Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President of Venezuela under Maduro, officially assumed the role of the country's acting president.

Venezuelan authorities to turn 30-50 million barrels of 'sanctioned oil' to US

Earlier, Trump said that the interim government in Venezuela would turn between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and added that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

The US President further said that he has asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute the plan immediately and that the oil would be taken by storage ships and brought directly to the unloading docks in the US.

"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States."

During a White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Trump Administration is in "close correspondence" with Venezuela's interim leaders and stressed that their decisions continue to be shaped by American engagement and influence.

"The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States," Leavitt said.

