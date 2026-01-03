Ballari violence: Probe reveals bullet that killed Congress worker was fired from party MLA's bodyguard's gun Clashes erupted in Ballari on Thursday evening after supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy allegedly put up banners outside the residence of BJP MLA, Janardhana Reddy, in the Avambhavi area.

Bengaluru:

A major revelation has emerged in the death of Congress worker Rajashekhar, who was killed during violent clashes between Congress and BJP supporters in Ballari, Karnataka. According to police sources, postmortem and forensic examinations have revealed that the bullet which struck 28-year-old Rajashekhar was allegedly fired from the weapon of a personal security officer attached to Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy during the clashes on Thursday evening.

The postmortem was conducted at Ballari Medical College and Research Center, where the forensic team recovered a fragment of a 12 mm single bore bullet from Rajashekhar’s body. Investigators say the fragment matches ammunition used in firearms seized from the private and government security personnel of MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and his close associates.

Ballari SP Pavan Nejjur was suspended with immediate effect on Friday pending an inquiry. Nejjur had assumed charge as Ballari SP on January 1.

Weapons seized after clash

Following the clash, police seized a total of 5 firearms belonging to the MLA's private and official gunmen and placed them at Brucepet police station. Forensic experts compared material collected from the scene of violence with the bullet fragment recovered during the postmortem.

Senior police officials said the scientific evidence is indicating that the fatal shot was fired from one of these weapons carried by the security personnel.

FIR registered after BJP complaint

After a complaint by the BJP, FIRs have now been registered against Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and his supporters in connection with the Ballari violence.

Two separate FIRs have been filed against the MLA and his associates under the jurisdiction of Brucepet police station. According to information available, the BJP’s complaint alleges trespass into the house of MLA Janardhan Reddy, use of caste based remarks, and an attempt to carry out an attack.

Those named in the cases include MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, his father Suryanarayan Reddy, his uncle Pratap Reddy, and close associates Satish Reddy, Channal Shekhar, Lokesh Avvambavi, Gangadhar, along with several others. One FIR names 41 accused, while the second lists 23 people. Both complaints have been registered at Brucepet police station.

What caused the violence in Ballari?

Clashes erupted in Ballari on Thursday evening after supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy allegedly put up banners outside the residence of BJP MLA, Janardhana Reddy, in the Avambhavi area. The banners were reportedly installed ahead of the unveiling of a Valmiki statue scheduled for Saturday.

According to accounts, an argument broke out between Congress workers and Janardhana Reddy's while the banners were being put up. The confrontation later escalated, with Janardhana Reddy alleging that supporters of Bharath Reddy fired 4 to 5 rounds during the clash. The Congress MLA, however, has denied the allegation.

