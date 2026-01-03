Ballari SP suspended by Karnataka government over Valmiki banner clash; inquiry pending Ballari violence: The suspended officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, the state government stated in its order. It also said that the DIGP has recommended necessary action against Nejjur.

Bengaluru:

Ballari Superintendent of Police (SP) Pavan Nejjur has been suspended in view of the violence that broke out in the district on Thursday, in which one Congress worker was killed, said the Karnataka government on Friday. This comes following a recommendation by Ballari Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), who stated the SP failed to act appropriately to effectively handle the situation.

The state government "is convinced that the conduct of the officer mentioned is in violation of Rule 3 of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and the State Government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place Sri Pavan Nejjur, IPS (KN:2016), Superintendent of Police, Ballari district under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry," the order read.

"In the circumstances explained in the preamble, now therefore, in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1) (a) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, Sri Pavan Nejjur, IPS (KN:2016), Superintendent of Police, Ballari District is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry," it added.

Ballari violence and killing of a Congress worker

Clashes broke out in Ballari on Thursday evening when supporters of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy Nara Bharath Reddy allegedly placed some banners outside the residence of another MLA, Janardhana Reddy, in the Avambhavi area. The banners were put up in view of the unveiling of a Valmiki statue on Saturday.

While the Congress workers were putting up the banners, a argument broke out between them and supporters of Janardhana Reddy. The argument escalated, with Janardhana Reddy claiming Bharath Reddy's supporters fired four to five rounds. However, the Congress MLA has denied the charges.

During the clash, a 28-year-old Congress worker was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the police intervened and has heightened the security. The police have also filed four separate first information reports (FIRs) and booked several, including Janardhana Reddy.