Centre issues strict notice to Elon Musk-led X over obscene, sexually explicit content on Grok AI The Indian government has issued a tough notice to X after reports surfaced alleging misuse of its AI tool Grok to generate explicit content involving women. MeitY has demanded a detailed action taken report and warned of legal repercussions, including loss of safe harbour.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has delivered a strong reprimand to X (formerly known as Twitter) for what it says is a failure to meet mandatory due diligence requirements under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021. The ministry has demanded that the platform submit an action taken report within 72 hours, detailing its compliance measures, the responsibilities fulfilled by its chief compliance officer and adherence to mandatory reporting norms under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Govt flags misuse of Grok to create obscene AI content

MeitY has voiced deep concern over reports that X's AI tool Grok is being used to generate obscene and sexually explicit content aimed at women. According to the ministry, users have manipulated the AI system to create synthetic images and videos in a degrading manner, raising serious questions about privacy violations and the dignity of women. Officials warned that such practices normalise harassment and severely compromise legal protections.

The ministry has instructed X to immediately review and overhaul Grok's technical safeguards and governance processes to prevent any creation or circulation of unlawful content. It also stressed the need for strict enforcement of user policies, including firm action such as suspension or termination of accounts found violating norms. The ministry directed that all offending content must be removed instantly without disturbing evidence.

Non-compliance may cost X its safe harbour status

The notice cautions that failure to comply could result in X losing its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act. The ministry also highlighted potential legal exposure under several laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The communication has been shared with multiple ministries, commissions, and state authorities, signalling a coordinated effort to curb AI-assisted obscenity.

Priyanka Chaturvedi flags alarming trend

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Centre to act swiftly, expressing concern over the growing misuse of AI tools on X. In a letter to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she highlighted that a disturbing pattern has emerged where men are using fake accounts and manipulating women's photos using Grok to sexualise them.

"It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts, but is also targeting women who post their own photos. This is unacceptable and gross misuse of an Al function. I write to you as an active member of the Standing Committee on IT & Communication to urge you as a minister to take this up strongly with X to ensure safeguards are built in their AI apps to make the platform a safe space for women," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Grok AI faces child safety concerns and explicit content issues