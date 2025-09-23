Elon Musk’s Grok AI faces child safety concerns and explicit content issues Elon Musk’s Grok AI is under fire again, this time for hosting sexually explicit features and risky modes that could endanger child safety. Reports suggest that xAI workers were exposed to illegal and harmful content while training the chatbot.

Grok AI chatbot, built by Elon Musk’s xAI, has once again landed in controversy. A new report has surfaced that reveals some troubling details about how Grok AI. The report says that it allows users to access uncensored content on the platfrom. Unlike mainstream AI tools like ChatGPT (from OpenAI), Claude (by Anthropic) or LLaMA (by Meta), which block adult content, Grok, on the other hand, reportedly comes with modes labelled ‘sexy’, ‘spicy’, and ‘unhinged’.

Adult and explicit features raise concerns

As per the Business Insider report, it was suggested that Grok AI has a flirtatious female avatar, which is capable of ‘undressing on command’. This design choice has raised alarms about the chatbot’s potential misuse. While most AI platforms are built with strong guardrails, Grok appears to embrace controversial features that could have serious child safety implications.

Workers exposed to harmful content

Out of 30 current and former employees interviewed, at least 12 said they had to review sexually explicit material, including harmful requests for child sexual abuse content (CSAM). Some staff reported being exposed to disturbing images, videos, and even sexually explicit audio while training the chatbot.

Past incidents and global reactions

This is not the first time Grok AI has faced criticism. Earlier in 2025, Grok Imagine was found generating deepfake-style images of Taylor Swift, some in sexually explicit outfits, without being prompted. In other instances, Grok praised Adolf Hitler, even referring to itself as 'MechaHitler'.

The chatbot has also been accused of making offensive remarks about Turkish leaders and religious values, leading to restrictions in Turkiye, while Poland said it would raise the issue with the European Commission.

Musk’s child safety promise under scrutiny

Elon Musk has often said that fighting child exploitation is his ‘priority number one’. However, the latest revelations contradict his claims. While workers were instructed to flag harmful content, many still had to manually process disturbing and illegal material, raising questions about xAI’s content moderation practices.