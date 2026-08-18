Govt tells Meta no safe harbour for CSAM violators, seeks sensitivity to India's linguistic, cultural context

New Delhi:

The Indian government has made it clear to Meta that anyone involved in violations related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is not getting safe-harbour protection. Government officials said that Meta is becoming more serious about CSAM, ramping up efforts to filter out illegal content on its platforms. Not only this, but the authorities pressed Meta to improve content moderation so it actually fits India’s vast linguistic and cultural landscape.

The govt says Meta is taking greater care with CSAM

During talks with Meta, government officials noticed the company has become more cautious about the way it handles CSAM, ANI reported. Meta is further tightening its screening to catch and remove anything unlawful. The government has hammered home its stance, which means no safe-harbour immunity for anyone linked to CSAM violations.

They stressed every action taken so far is firmly within India’s existing laws; nothing’s gone beyond what the legal framework allows.

On moderation, the government insisted that global standards just do not cut it in India. Platforms need to tailor their systems to accommodate the country’s many languages and cultural sensitivities. These conversations are happening as social media giants come under bigger scrutiny for how they manage harmful or illegal posts.

Content moderation must understand India's diversity

Then there’s the WhatsApp usernames issue. The government’s looking at it from a wider industry perspective, not singling out Meta or WhatsApp. This is something that affects all messaging platforms. Authorities said they’re keeping an eye on developments and will continue to track what happens next. Their aim is not to censor or suppress content but to stop platforms from creating situations that could damage the social fabric of India.

AI content must be clearly labelled

Synthetic and AI-generated content is another topic for concern. Officials want it clearly labelled so users know whether they are seeing something artificially created or real. It is about giving people the right to know what they are looking at, rather than being fooled by an image that looks misleading and real at the same time. The government noted that these challenges are not unique to India, but they echo what Western democracies are facing too.

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