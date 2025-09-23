Nothing Ear Open TWS now on sale in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days The Nothing Ear Open TWS earbuds have finally launched in India, available at a special discounted price of Rs 9,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Packed with 14.2mm drivers, ChatGPT integration, AI-based Clear Voice technology, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

A year after its global launch, Nothing Ear Open has officially gone on sale in India. These are the company’s first open-style truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which are designed with the brand’s signature transparent look. Both earbud comes with a 14.2mm dynamic driver and AI-powered Clear Voice technology for enhanced call clarity, claims the company.

Nothing Ear Open arrives in India: Price in India and availability

The Nothing Ear Open has been priced at Rs 9,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. This has been announced as a 'special price’, which means the cost may increase once the sale ends. The earbuds are available in a White colour option.

It is interesting to note that when the Ear Open was unveiled in 2024, its global launch price was set at Rs 17,999, but it never officially went on sale in India until now.

(Image Source : NOTHING )Nothing Ear Open TWS

Ear Open: Specifications

The Nothing Ear Open continues the company’s transparent design language, and further features a curved, open-ear design which could hook around the ear comfortably- making it easy to wear for a longer span. It further comes with:

14.2mm dynamic drivers for balanced audio.

Integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

Pinch controls, along with Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair support.

Customisable EQ and controls via the Nothing X app.

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with AAC and SBC codec support.

Multipoint pairing for seamless device switching.

Although it lacks Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it uses AI Clear Voice technology for call clarity and maintains a low latency of under 120ms. The earbuds also have an IP54 rating, making them resistant to dust and splashes.

Battery and charging

Each earbud carries a 64mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 635mAh unit. Users can expect up to 8 hours of music playback or 6 hours of talk time per charge. With the case, the total battery life extends up to 30 hours of listening or 24 hours of calls. A 10-minute quick charge delivers around 2 hours of playback.

The earbuds weigh 8.1 grams each, and the case weighs 63.8 g, making the setup lightweight and portable.