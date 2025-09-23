Oppo Find X9 series set to launch on October 16 with massive batteries, 200MP camera: Check full details Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro is set to launch on October 16 with Dimensity 9500 processors, ColorOS 16, 7000mAh+ batteries, Hasselblad-backed cameras, advanced cooling systems, and water-resistant designs.

New Delhi:

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of its Find X9 series on October 16 in China. The lineup will include two new handsets- Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro, both of which will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, a chip that claims to deliver huge gains in performance and efficiency.

ColorOS 16 is based on Android 16

The Find X9 series will also be the first phone in the series to feature Oppo’s new ColorOS 16 UI, which is based on the Android 16 operating system. Oppo will be unveiling the UI a day earlier, on October 15, before introducing it on the flagship phones.

Big battery upgrade

Oppo is going all out on battery life this time. The Oppo Find X9 will pack a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will house an even larger 7,500mAh battery, making them some of the largest battery capacities in flagship phones.

Performance boost with Dimensity 9500

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, combined with Oppo’s Trinity Engine, is expected to deliver “groundbreaking performance and efficiency.” Compared to the earlier Dimensity 9400, the new chip offers 33 per cent GPU improvements and 42 per cent better power efficiency. A custom cooling system has also been added to ensure smooth performance during heavy use.

Camera setup and Hasselblad partnership

Oppo is continuing its partnership with Hasselblad for the Find X9’s camera lenses. Leaks suggest that the Find X9 Pro could feature a 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the standard Find X9 is expected to feature a triple 50MP setup plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Design and durability

The official teaser shows the Find X9 series in a red colour option with a squarish camera module housing triple sensors and LED flash. The phones are also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, capable of surviving submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and withstanding cold or hot water jets.