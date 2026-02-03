Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 3,656 points, Nifty above 26,300 post India-US trade deal Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong positive start as it opened with a jump of 763 points at 25,898.50, compared to the previous close of 25,135.50.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a strong positive note on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, as India and the United States announced a crucial trade agreement. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 3,656.74 points to start the session at 85,323.20, the Nifty gained 1,129.65 points to open at 25,088.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,666.46 and the Nifty 50 at 25,088.40. Meanwhile, gold rebounded on Tuesday in the global market. From the Sensex pack, all 30 stocks were in the green. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv and Indigo were among the major gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 7.05 per cent in the early trade.

"​From a short-term technical perspective, above 25,000/81,500, the market could continue its positive momentum until 25,500-25,700/82,000-82,500. Further upside may also continue, which could lift the index to 26,000–26,375/83,000–83,700," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

India-US trade deal

India and the United States agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent. India now has lower tariffs than competing export economies.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong positive start as it opened with a jump of 763 points at 25,898.50, compared to the previous close of 25,135.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on February 2, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 2,446.33 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded in green as US stock climbed on Monday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,673.82 points or 3.18 per cent to trade at 54,329, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 8.43 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 248.13 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 15.32 points or 0.38 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)