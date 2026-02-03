Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR; flight services affected, over 60 trains running late amid low visibility Dense fog brought Delhi to a standstill on Tuesday, forcing IGI Airport to issue an advisory as flights faced delays under CAT III conditions. Over 60 trains were affected, running up to eight hours late.

New Delhi:

A thick blanket of fog continued to engulf the national capital and adjoining NCR on Tuesday morning, prompting the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to issue an advisory alerting passengers about possible delays. "Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays," the airport stated. Travellers have been asked to stay connected with their airlines for updated flight information.

Over 60 trains hit by severe delays

The dense fog also crippled railway operations, with more than 60 trains departing from Delhi running behind schedule. Several services are delayed by nearly 7 to 8 hours, causing widespread inconvenience for passengers.

IMD issues yellow alert for visibility

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for the city, cautioning residents about poor visibility and continued disturbances in the coming days. As per IMD, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and persistent early morning fog are likely to dominate the weather pattern, according to officials quoted by India Today.

Delhi records coldest February in four years

On February 1, Delhi-NCR witnessed its coldest February in four years as dense fog settled over the region, affecting visibility across several areas. Although sunshine appeared briefly later in the day, cloudy skies continued to dominate offering little relief from the biting cold. The capital also struggled with deteriorating air quality, recording an AQI of 254 at 7 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

