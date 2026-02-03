Michael movie trailer out: Fans hail Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, say 'Jaafar really outdid himself' The trailer of Michael Jackson's biopic titled, Michael was released on February 2, 2026, and fans have been praising Jaafar Jackson's performance on social media. Let's see how fans are reacting to it.

The official trailer of Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael, was unveiled by the makers on Monday, February 2, 2026. The highly anticipated biographical drama is slated to hit theaters on April 24, 2026.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will be portraying the King of Pop in this biographical drama. Social media users quickly reacted to the trailer, praising Jaafar Jackson's performance.

The 2-minute and 17-second trailer highlights how the legendary singer started his music journey and features glimpses of his iconic stage performances. Since its release, the trailer has garnered over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Watch Michael movie trailer below:

One YouTuber user commented, "I can’t believe how similar he sounds to Michael. Jafaar really outdid himself (sic)." Another wrote, "Jaafar really nailed his uncle. 100% the right casting for Michael, no other non related actor could ever pull it off. This movie is gonna be legendary!!! (sic)."

