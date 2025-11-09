Michael (2026) trailer: Michael Jackson’s life recreated by his own nephew | Release date and cast details Michael Jackson’s story comes alive once again in Michael (2026), a biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson. From the iconic moonwalk to his rise to stardom, the film celebrates the man behind the music. Watch the emotional trailer and see why fans can’t stop talking.

New Delhi:

The life and legacy of Michael Jackson are set to unfold on the big screen in 2026 with the highly anticipated biographical drama titled Michael. The official trailer for the biopic Michael was released by the makers on November 7, 2025.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, best known for Training Day. The film follows the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music. Notably, Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will be seen playing the role of King of Pop in this biographical drama. Read on to know more about the trailer, cast, release date, and other details.

When is Michael Jackson movie releasing in 2026?

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

Who plays Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic?

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, plays Michael Jackson in the film.

How is Jaafar Jackson related to Michael Jackson in real life?

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael's brother. This makes Jaafar the nephew of Michael Jackson.

What is the story of the Michael movie about?

The film focuses on Michael Jackson's journey and his life beyond the music. The official logline on YouTube reads, "The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins."

Who is directing the Michael Jackson biopic?

The movie is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for films like Training Day and The Equalizer.

Michael Movie: Cast

This biographical drama features an ensemble cast, including Jaafar Jackson as Michael, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Michael Jackson movie trailer

The makers of the film Michael dropped its official trailer on November 7, 2025. The 1-minute and 12-second-long trailer showcases Jaafar Jackson recreating the iconic moonwalk and stage performances. So far, the trailer video has garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube.

Watch the trailer below:

How did Michael Jackson die? The truth behind the tragedy

For the unversed, renowned artist Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, due to cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of propofol, a powerful anaesthetic administered to him by his personal doctor.

