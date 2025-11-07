Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar tops nominee pool | See full list Grammy nominations have been announced and Kendrick Lamar is leading the nominations with an impressive nine mentions, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

New Delhi:

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards may still be four months away, but the excitement has already begun with the announcement of this year’s nominations. The competition is fierce and the race for music’s most coveted golden gramophone is wide open.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with an impressive nine nods, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Close behind is Lady Gaga with seven nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny follow with six each.

68th Annual Grammy Awards nominations

The nominees were unveiled on November 7 by an all-star lineup of presenters, including Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Jon Batiste, Karol G, Lizzo, Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Smith and others.

Have a look at the nominations here:

Record of the Year

Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA for Luther

Chappell Roan for The Subway

Rose and Bruno Mars for APT

Bady Bunny for DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Doechii for Anxiety

Billie Eilish for Wildflower

Album of the Year

Lady Gaga for Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar for GNX

Leon Thomas for Mutt

Tyler, the Creator for Chromakopia

Bad Bunny for DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS

Justin Bieber for Swag

Sabrina Carpenter for Man's Best Friend

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice for Let God Sort Em Out

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT

DtMF

Golden

Luther

Manchild

Wildflower

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber for Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Lady Gaga for Disease

Chappell Roan for The Subway

Lola Young for Messy

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden by From KPop Demon Hunters

Gabriela by Katseye

APT by Rose, Bruno Mars

30 for 30 by SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching from F1 The Movie

Illegal by PinkPantheress

Best Song Written For Visual Media

As Alive As You Need Me to Be from Tron: Ares

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You from Sinners

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Pale, Pale Moon from Sinners

Sinners from Sinners

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini for Patterns

Tyler Childers for Snipe Hunter

Eric Church for Evangeline vs the mMachine

Jelly Roll for Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert for Postcards from Texas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber for Swag

Sabrina Carpenter for Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus for Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga for Mayhem

Teddy Swims for I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Part 2

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Eusexua by FKA Twigs

Ten Days by Fred Again..

Fancy That by PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale by Rufus Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 by Skrillex

For the unversed, Grammy Awards 2026 will be held on February 1 (Sunday) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour dismiss harassment rumours, share a hug at Stranger Things 5 premiere