Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar tops nominee pool | See full list

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards may still be four months away, but the excitement has already begun with the announcement of this year’s nominations. The competition is fierce and the race for music’s most coveted golden gramophone is wide open.
Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with an impressive nine nods, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Close behind is Lady Gaga with seven nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny follow with six each.
68th Annual Grammy Awards nominations
The nominees were unveiled on November 7 by an all-star lineup of presenters, including Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Jon Batiste, Karol G, Lizzo, Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Smith and others.
Have a look at the nominations here:
Record of the Year
- Lady Gaga for Abracadabra
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA for Luther
- Chappell Roan for The Subway
- Rose and Bruno Mars for APT
- Bady Bunny for DtMF
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild
- Doechii for Anxiety
- Billie Eilish for Wildflower
Album of the Year
- Lady Gaga for Mayhem
- Kendrick Lamar for GNX
- Leon Thomas for Mutt
- Tyler, the Creator for Chromakopia
- Bad Bunny for DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS
- Justin Bieber for Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter for Man's Best Friend
- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice for Let God Sort Em Out
Song Of The Year
- Abracadabra
- Anxiety
- APT
- DtMF
- Golden
- Luther
- Manchild
- Wildflower
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- Katseye
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Bieber for Daisies
- Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild
- Lady Gaga for Disease
- Chappell Roan for The Subway
- Lola Young for Messy
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Golden by From KPop Demon Hunters
- Gabriela by Katseye
- APT by Rose, Bruno Mars
- 30 for 30 by SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching from F1 The Movie
- Illegal by PinkPantheress
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- As Alive As You Need Me to Be from Tron: Ares
- Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You from Sinners
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
- Pale, Pale Moon from Sinners
- Sinners from Sinners
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini for Patterns
- Tyler Childers for Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church for Evangeline vs the mMachine
- Jelly Roll for Beautifully Broken
- Miranda Lambert for Postcards from Texas
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber for Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter for Man’s Best Friend
- Miley Cyrus for Something Beautiful
- Lady Gaga for Mayhem
- Teddy Swims for I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Part 2
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Eusexua by FKA Twigs
- Ten Days by Fred Again..
- Fancy That by PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale by Rufus Du Sol
- F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 by Skrillex
For the unversed, Grammy Awards 2026 will be held on February 1 (Sunday) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
