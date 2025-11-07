Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour dismiss harassment rumours, share a hug at Stranger Things 5 premiere Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour dismissed harassment speculations at the Netflix show's premiere. The duo shared a warm hug and laughter on the red carpet.

New Delhi:

Actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour had maintained a stoic silence on harassment rumours that have been going around for a while - until now. At the premiere of Stranger Things 5, the duo, who play an almost father-daughter character on the show, have dismissed rumours of harassment.

Millie and David, who were otherwise known to be extremely pally with each other, shared a hug and joked around with each other - as if clearing the ongoing harassment rumours with their gesture.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour clear harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour appeared together at the premiere of the finale season of Stranger Things. The duo, twinning in black emsembles, seemed to enjoy a gala time together. They posed for photos, hugged and joked around in front of the media and fans. "David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere", wrote Netflix on X. Take a look:

Fans, too, heaved a sigh of relief in the comment section, stating how all was finally well between the duo. They wrote, "Thank God the rumors were fake", "Full circle moment from season one to the final goodbye - feels like the end of an era", "Hopper and El, final form", "Rumours debunked", and others.

What was Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's harrassment controversy?

Recently, a report by The Daily Mail alleged that Millie Bobby Brown has lodged a formal complaint against her co-star David Harbour, accusing him of harassment and bullying ahead of Stranger Things 5 finale season's release.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Eleven (El) since the Netflix series first aired in 2016, was said to have submitted “pages and pages of accusations” against Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper - her on-screen father.

The report further claimed that Brown’s complaint triggered an internal investigation that spanned several months. However, no allegations of sexual misconduct were made. The probe, reportedly, focused on workplace behaviour and set dynamics.

An insider had told the outlet, “She filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. The investigation went on for months.”

Neither Netflix nor Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's representatives had cleared the claims, until now.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things 5 is releasing in three parts - the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 will release on November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas. The Finale episode will be out on New Year's Eve.

