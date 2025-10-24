Stranger Things 5: Netflix confirms release dates for Volumes 1, 2; finale to screen in theaters too Netflix has officially confirmed the global release schedule for Stranger Things Season 5, marking the final chapter of the hit sci-fi series. Here's all you need to know about the last season.

All you Stranger Things fans, the wait is almost over. Netflix has officially confirmed the global release schedule for Stranger Things Season 5, marking the finale chapter in the superhit sci-fi series from the Duffer Brothers.

For those who are still looking all over the Internet for facts and questions related to Stranger Things streaming details on Netflix, we have listed everything for you in a nutshell.

When are all three volumes of Stranger Things releasing on Netflix?

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 will drop on November 27, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on December 26, 2025 - a day after Christmas. The much-awaited Stranger Things 5 Finale episode will roll over until the next year, on January 1, 2026. Each part will premiere globally at 6:30 am IST, closing out the journey of Hawkins.

Stranger Things 5 finale episode to release in theatres

In a move that’s sure to leave fans thrilled, Netflix is also bringing Stranger Things finale to the big screen. The last episode will be screened in over 350 theaters across the United States and Canada, from December 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm PT - perfectly timed to ring in the New Year with Hawkins' biggest showdown yet.

The Duffer Brothers admitted that witnessing the finale in theaters has been a "long-time dream". They thanked Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria for making it happen. “Watching the end of this story with fans, together on the big screen — that’s something we’ll never forget,” they said in a statement.

Details about tickets and participating theatres will be rolled out later this year.

Stranger Things 5 UK fans to get early access

UK viewers will get an exciting early treat. Thanks to O2 Priority, a special contest will allow fans to attend the early screening of Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 at Cineworld cinemas on November 24, 2025 — three days before the global premiere. Around 1,000 pairs of tickets are up for grabs.

However, Netflix is yet to confirm whether the finale will also play in UK theaters for the New Year event.

When will Stranger Things 5 trailer release?

Fans can expect Stranger Things 5 trailer to drop soon. The dates are likely to be between October 27 to October 29, 2025. The trailer launch is cleverly planned after this weekend's Season 4 rewatch. Netflix is all set to release new posters and promotional material leading up to the final season’s debut.

What is the Stranger Things 5's official global release schedule?

Here's a date-wise breakdown of Stranger Things Season 5 rollout looks globally:

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1: November 27, 2025, at 06:30 am IST

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2: December 26, 2025, at 06:30 am IST

Stranger Things 5 Finale episode: January 1, 2026, at 06:30 am IST

How excited are you for Stranger Things 5?

