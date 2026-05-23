'Trump, Modi two serious leaders focused on long-term goals': Marco Rubio on US-India ties

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said Donald Trump and Narendra Modi are two serious leaders who focus on long-term goals, as he hailed the US-India ties, noting that it continues to strengthen steadily.

Rubio, who is on an India visit, made the remarks during the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building in Delhi. Rubio underlined the importance of the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in shaping bilateral ties.

"It is a personal relationship which dates back to the first administration when the President had a chance to visit here, and it has carried over into the second administration.

"You can just see the connection between them. The connection between leaders is incredibly important. These are two very serious leaders who are focused not just on the short term but on the long term," Rubio said.

His remarks came hours after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi that lasted for more than an hour. During the talks, Rubio formally extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit the White House on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Following the meeting, PM Modi shared details of the interaction on social media, saying the discussions focused on regional and global peace and security, along with ways to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Rubio arrived in Kolkata early Saturday to begin his four-day official visit, his first trip to the country since taking office last year. Before travelling to Delhi, he visited the Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

The US Secretary of State is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday and participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. He is also expected to visit Agra and Jaipur during the trip.

Ahead of his departure for India on Friday, Rubio highlighted the importance of ties with New Delhi, stating, "There’s a lot to work on with India; they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip."

During the visit, the two sides are expected to discuss the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its wider economic implications, especially the impact on global energy supplies. Trade issues, including recent tensions arising from US tariffs on Indian goods, are also likely to feature prominently in the discussions.

The visit is being viewed as a significant diplomatic effort aimed at reinforcing the India-US strategic partnership, with both President Trump and PM Modi seen as personally committed to advancing bilateral cooperation.

Also read: Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates