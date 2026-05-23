Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US Secretary of State arrives in Kolkata, to meet PM Modi ahead

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, beginning his four-day visit to India at a time when ties between Washington and New Delhi are under close global attention. Rubio’s visit is expected to centre around key issues including trade, defence cooperation, energy ties and strategic coordination under the Quad framework. After Kolkata, Rubio is scheduled to travel to New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. During his stay in the capital, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit comes at a crucial time as India and the United States navigate sensitive issues including tariffs, India’s purchase of Russian oil and growing anti-India sentiment in parts of American politics. It also follows the recent landmark trade agreement between the two countries. Kolkata holds special significance in US-India diplomatic history. The city is home to one of America’s oldest consulates in the world and the first US consulate established in India, dating back to the 18th century. Rubio is also the first US Secretary of State to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton travelled to the city in 2012.

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