May 23, 2026
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Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US Secretary of State arrives in Kolkata, to meet PM Modi ahead

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to begin his four-day India visit. During the trip, Rubio will visit Delhi, Jaipur and Agra, hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attend the Quad meeting, with discussions expected on trade, defence and strategic ties.

Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates Image Source : AP FILE PHOTO
New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, beginning his four-day visit to India at a time when ties between Washington and New Delhi are under close global attention. Rubio’s visit is expected to centre around key issues including trade, defence cooperation, energy ties and strategic coordination under the Quad framework. After Kolkata, Rubio is scheduled to travel to New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. During his stay in the capital, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit comes at a crucial time as India and the United States navigate sensitive issues including tariffs, India’s purchase of Russian oil and growing anti-India sentiment in parts of American politics. It also follows the recent landmark trade agreement between the two countries. Kolkata holds special significance in US-India diplomatic history. The city is home to one of America’s oldest consulates in the world and the first US consulate established in India, dating back to the 18th century. Rubio is also the first US Secretary of State to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton travelled to the city in 2012.

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Live updates :Marco Rubio India visit LIVE Updates

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  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Quad talks on agenda

    The US Secretary of State will also attend the Quad meeting hosted by India, with major discussions expected around Indo-Pacific cooperation and strategic partnerships.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Delhi meeting ahead

    Rubio is expected to travel to New Delhi later in the visit, where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for key bilateral discussions.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)May 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rubio lands in Kolkata

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, beginning his four-day visit to India amid growing focus on bilateral ties and regional security.

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