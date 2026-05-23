'Really stuck with me': Mukul Choudhary opens up on his conversations with Virat Kohli

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants’ up-and-coming batter Mukul Choudhary has been one of the most talked-about talents in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. With him winning a game for LSG in the season as well, Mukul recently came forward and talked about the conversations that he had with veteran batter Virat Kohli.

Mukul talked about the learnings he got from Virat Kohli and how talking to him helped him further improve his game as well. He revealed how Virat talked to him about how hitting sixes is not a big deal anymore.

"When I spoke to him, he told me that he had watched our match against KKR and seen how I finished the game. He said that hitting sixes is not a big deal anymore. Every young batter in this generation can clear the ropes. But what really matters is learning how to finish matches. Anyone can hit a six when there's no pressure. Finishing games consistently is a rare skill. He told me to focus on that, not just on hitting big shots. That advice really stuck with me,” Mukul Choudhary told JioHotstar.

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Lucknow Super Giants set to take on Punjab Kings next

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, the side has been eliminated from the group stage of the IPL 2026 and currently occupies 10th place in the standings. With four wins and nine losses in 13 matches, LSG has eight points to its name.

The side is set to take on Punjab Kings next. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 23rd, and LSG have a chance to spoil the party for Punjab Kings. If LSG manages to win the game against Punjab, it would effectively knock the side out of the tournament.

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