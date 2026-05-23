PBKS receive big boost in IPL 2026 playoff hopes, another LSG star leaves squad ahead of last league game

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have received a major boost to their hopes for the IPL 2026 playoffs as Lucknow Super Giants are set to be without two of their star overseas players for the clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23. LSG had missed Aiden Markram for their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals, and they are likely to be without Mitchell Marsh for their fixture against the Kings.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Marsh has left the LSG squad ahead of their last league stage game. There is no official reason behind it, but the report claimed he is not with the team. They are also set to be without Markram, who Rishabh Pant had confirmed had flown back home for personal reasons. These absences will give PBKS a strong chance to beat the struggling LSG side, whose top order has done the heavylifting in the previous few matches.

Marsh has been a key performer

Marsh is currently the highest run-scorer for the Super Giants in the IPL 2026, having scored 563 runs in 13 innings. He has three knocks of 90 or more in the last three innings, including a 111 that came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a nine-run win.

Marsh also made a match-winning 90 against the Chennai Super Kings, before a 96 against the Rajasthan Royals, which was only dwarfed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 93 as LSG lost that game.

Who will open in his absence?

LSG will have to look at other options in Marsh's place. Arshin Kulkarni could be the player to open with Josh Inglis for this game. He played in only one match this season and scored 17 against the RCB in the game where Marsh made 111. Inglis is there after heading to India late due to his marriage.

PBKS have one final chance

PBKS are still alive in the race for the playoffs. They need to beat LSG and hope RR lose to MI on Sunday afternoon. They will also want KKR not to beat DC by a huge margin, as that could put Punjab's chances in jeopardy. While PBKS are looking to enter the playoffs, LSG have other ideas. They are bidding to avoid a wooden spoon and lift themselves from the last place and go above MI.

ALSO READ | How can PBKS qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs as they face LSG in do-or-die clash?