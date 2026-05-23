Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes named Premier League Player of the Season

MANCHESTER:

In a major moment for Manchester United’s star midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Season award for his brilliant performances throughout the season for Manchester United in the Premier League season.

It is worth noting that Bruno Fernandes has been exceptional for Manchester United throughout the season, scoring eight goals and providing 20 assists with one game in hand. Bruno was the star expected to win the award for his brilliant contribution to the side.

He was also the Premier League’s best playmaker in the season, creating a season high of 132 chances. The next best player was Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, who created 89 chances.

He will also have the chance to break the record and become the player with the most assists in a single Premier League season. He is currently on 20 and just needs another to move past Thierry Henry's and Kevin De Bruyne’s tally.

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Manchester United to take on Brighton next

Manchester United are all set to take on Brighton and Hove Albion next. The two sides will take on each other at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, and with the game, Bruno Fernandes will have the chance to make the assist record his own.

Manchester United have secured third place in the Premier League standings and will be competing in the Champions League next season. In the Premier League, the 20-time champions have a total of 19 wins, 11 draws, and 7 losses in the 37 games that they have played so far.

They will hope to register a win in their final game and will hope to put in another good showing, especially after interim manager Michael Carrick was appointed as the permanent head coach ahead of the new season of the Premier League.

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