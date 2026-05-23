How can PBKS qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs as they face LSG in do-or-die clash?

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings will have one final chance to bring their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign back on track when they face Lucknow Super Giants in their last league stage match of the tournament. Having started with seven games unbeaten, PBKS now stare down a humiliating exit and don't have their fates in their own hands.

PBKS looked like the team to beat, mowing oppositions one after the other and placing themselves as the strongest contenders to win the IPL 2026. However, things have turned south and they have lost all the six matches that they have played since then, still tallying 13 points after 13 matches. From the top of the points table, they have fallen to fifth place and now depend on other results even if they win their own game against the Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

How can PBKS qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

PBKS are alive in the race for the playoffs and have a decent chance, but need the favour from the fortune now. They sit fifth with 13 points, one spot below the Rajasthan Royals, who had 14 points from 13 matches. KKR and DC are also alive, albeit the latter just hanging by the thinnest of threads and only theoretically alive.

If PBKS win their game against the LSG, they will provisionally take the fourth spot from RR, who will still have a game in hand. PBKS will then want a favour from the Mumbai Indians, who will face RR in their last match. A win for MI apart from PBKS' own win should take them through. However, there is another catch.

If PBKS win and RR lose, but KKR win by a big margin against the Delhi Capitals, the Kings can still be knocked out. Take, for example, if PBKS win by one run, KKR need to beat DC by at least 52 runs to go past PBKS on NRR. If PBKS' win margin is 10 runs, KKR need it to be 61 runs.

Ponting 'excited' for one final push for playoffs

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting sounded hopeful of PBKS making a late push into the playoffs despite their recent downfall. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ponting said, "I guess there's no hiding from the fact that it's now or never for us as a team in this tournament. I'm really excited, actually, about tomorrow. I'm excited about what this group is capable of, and I think we all saw in the first seven games of the season just how good this team can play".

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