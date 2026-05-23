LSG vs PBKS Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play?

Lucknow:

The 68th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 will see Lucknow Super Giants taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 23, and with Lucknow Super Giants having already been eliminated from the tournament, they will look to spoil the party for Punjab Kings.

It is interesting to note that Punjab Kings are more or less out of the tournament already; if the side manages to win their clash and Rajasthan Royals lose their next game, only then will the side have any chance to make it to the knockout stages.

If Rajasthan Royals win their next game and Punjab Kings win as well, they would still face elimination, as Rajasthan Royals will secure fourth place in the standings. It is an absolute must-win game for Punjab Kings, and it could be interesting to see if they can break their winning streak.

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Ekana Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is one that is quite slow. Spinners get some much-needed help from the surface, and the batters will look to stay patient in the early stages of the tournament. Opting to bowl first and limiting the side to a subpar total could be a wise decision.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

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