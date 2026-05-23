Twisha Sharma death case goes to Supreme Court, CJI-led bench to hear on May 25

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case related to model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal last week, and has scheduled the matter for hearing on May 25.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will hear the case. The matter has been listed under the title, "Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home.”

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Her family has alleged that her husband and in-laws, including her mother-in-law, attempted to mislead the investigation and influence the case. Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, is a lawyer, while her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired judge.

The development comes after Twisha's lawyer husband Samarth Singh, a key accused in the case, was sent to police custody for seven days by a Bhopal court. Meanwhile, his mother and co-accused Giribala Singh claimed that police had not yet contacted her to record her statement in the high-profile case.

Second autopsy to be done by AIIMS Delhi team

A four-member medical team from AIIMS Delhi was scheduled to arrive in Bhopal on Saturday evening to conduct a second autopsy on Twisha Sharma, following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Samarth Singh, who had been absconding for 10 days after an FIR was registered against him and his mother in connection with Twisha’s death, was arrested on Friday evening after reaching the Jabalpur district court to surrender. He had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He was brought to Bhopal in the early hours of Saturday and produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta, who remanded him to seven days of police custody. His lawyer also submitted his passport before the court.

AIIMS Delhi constituted a medical board comprising four senior doctors to carry out the second autopsy of the actor-model. Her body is currently kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal.

The medical team reached Bhopal by a state-chartered aircraft and is expected to conduct the second postmortem on Sunday.

Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said the court order authorised the AIIMS Delhi director to constitute the medical board. He added that the hospital received the official order and request from Madhya Pradesh government authorities on Sunday morning, after which the board was formed with the director’s approval.

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