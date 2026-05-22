'You have to answer': Twisha's husband's surrender and a high-voltage drama in Jabalpur court | VIDEO

Jabalpur:

High voltage drama unfolded at the Jabalpur district court on Friday as Twisha Sharma's lawyer husband Samarth Singh surfaced days after she was found hanging at their home in Bhopal, leading to a bitter feud between her family and in-laws over allegations of dowry harassment, mental torture and narcotics.

Samarth Singh was arrested by the police and taken to Bhopal after remaining on the run for 10 days, but not before chaotic scenes erupted at the Jabalpur court with lawyers and journalists involved in a brief scuffle for questioning Samarth.

Samarth arrived in the court to surrender wearing a mask, cap and sunglasses to conceal his identity. The situation escalated as lawyers and journalists got involved in heated arguments and pushing while media personnel tried to question him.

Lawyers repeatedly stopped journalists from filming or reporting on the accused, claiming that media entry was not permitted inside the courtroom.

His advocate, Saurabh Sunder, stated that Singh had come to surrender and that an application was being moved before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

On the contrary, Twish Sharma's family lawyer, Anurag Srivastav claimed the court had directed that Samarth should surrender either before the trial court in Bhopal or before the investigating officer handling the case.

Srivastav alleged that Singh had no legal authority to surrender in the Jabalpur district court and accused officials of extending protection to him.

Amid the uproar, police personnel arrested Samarth. He is now being taken to Bhopal by the police.

Twisha Sharma dowry death case

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model turned actor from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, triggering allegations and counter-allegations between her family and in-laws.

While Twisha’s in-laws have claimed that she was struggling with drug addiction, her family has alleged that she was subjected to harassment over dowry demands, which ultimately led to her death.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem examination of Twisha’s body by a specialised team from AIIMS Delhi, acting on a plea filed by her family.

The High Court also issued a notice to Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, over petitions seeking cancellation of her bail on grounds of alleged non-cooperation with the police investigation.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department issued a notification stating that it has proposed transferring the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also read: Samarth Singh's bar licence suspended by Bar Council of India