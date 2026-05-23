Khesari Lal Yadav joining BJP? Speculations rife after Bhojpuri star meets Nitin Nabin, CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna:

Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav, who had contested the last Bihar Assembly elections from Chhapra on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket, met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in Patna on Saturday, triggering fresh political speculation in the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was also present during the meeting, as he too had arrived to meet Nitin Nabin. Following the interaction, discussions intensified in political circles over whether Khesari Lal Yadav could join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming days.

However, the Bhojpuri star dismissed the speculation, clarifying that he was not planning to switch political parties.

Khesari Yadav on joining BJP

Speaking after the meeting, Khesari Lal Yadav praised Nitin Navin’s leadership and said, “Nitin Nabin is leading the entire country. As an artist, I feel proud that today he is a matter of pride for the whole nation. We should all feel happy about it.”

He further said that he does not believe in politics or caste-based identity, adding, "I do not belong to any particular party or caste. I believe that as human beings, we should all stay united."

Explaining the reason behind the visit, Khesari said he had gone to wish Nitin Nabin on his birthday. "Today was bhaiya's birthday and I was also in Patna. I felt that since he is leading the country today and is like an elder brother to me, I should come and wish him,” he said.

Rejecting rumours of joining the BJP, the actor asserted, "I am not joining any party. I am an artist, let me remain an artist. I was with the RJD and I will remain with the RJD."

Khesari Yadav's election debut

Khesari Lal Yadav was fielded by the Mahagathbandhan alliance from the high-profile Chhapra Assembly constituency during the last Bihar Assembly elections.

Although he drew massive crowds during his campaign rallies, the Bhojpuri star suffered a narrow defeat in a closely fought contest. He lost to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chhoti Kumari by 7,600 votes, with Kumari securing 86,845 votes against Khesari’s 79,245.

Following the loss, an emotional Khesari said he had never originally intended to enter politics and hinted at stepping away from active political life.

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