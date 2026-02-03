Trump cuts tariffs on India to 18%: Check full list of US duties on other countries US President Donald Trump said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal" with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent. Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including the 25 per cent punitive tariffs for India's procurement of Russian crude oil. India now has a clear advantage over competing export economies in the region, with lower tariff rates compared to competing export economies. Let's look at the current tariffs imposed on various other countries.

Full list of Trump tariffs on countries

Country Tariff (%) India 43 (after cut since February 2) China 37 Pakistan 19 European Union 15 Switzerland 15 Vietnam 20 Brazil 50 Bangladesh 20 Afghanistan 15 Indonesia 19 Malaysia 19 Cambodia 19 Thailand 19 United Kingdom 10 South Africa 30 South Korea 15 Japan 15 Myanmar 40 Laos 40 Syria 40 Canada 25 Mexico 25

What does imposing tariffs mean?

Imposing higher tariffs on a country means that goods imported from that country are subject to higher duties. This directly impacts product prices, international trade, and bilateral relations between the two countries. When the US or any other country imposes a high tariff on a particular country, products from that country become more expensive. This increases costs for importing companies, a burden often passed on to consumers.

Tariff increases are typically implemented to exert trade pressure, protect domestic industries, or for strategic reasons. Sometimes, the goal is to force another country to change its trade policies. While higher tariffs may provide short-term relief to domestic industries, in the long run, they can lead to more expensive trade, inflation, and increased global tensions.

Also Read:

Also Read: PM Modi thanks Trump for reducing tariffs to 18%: 'His leadership vital for global peace, stability'