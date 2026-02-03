Advertisement
India-US trade deal LIVE: India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, President Donald Trump said after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India and the US agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent". Trump further claimed India will move forward to reduce its "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero. The Modi-Trump phone talks came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Washington DC. India has now lower tariff compared to competing export economies, officials said. Though the two sides held several rounds of negotiations, forward movement on the trade deal stalled after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including the 25 per cent punitive tariffs for India's procurement of Russian crude oil.

Live updates :India-US trade deal

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India "earned" tariff relief by recalibrating Russian oil purchases, claims US Senator Graham

    US Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday (local time) claimed that India has "earned" the reduction in tariffs under the newly announced India-US trade deal, linking the move to the decrease in Russian oil purchases by New Delhi amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a post on X, Graham praised US President Donald Trump's approach, suggesting that economic pressure on Russia's energy customers is beginning to have an impact, citing the recent trade deal with India in which Washington reduced tariffs on India to 18 per cent. "Well played, President Trump. I think your message about ending this war--by having Putin's customers who prop up his war machine have to recalculate--is working," he said.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lower tariffs under India-US trade pact to aid engineering exports: EEPC India

    EEPC India on Monday welcomed the announcement of a trade deal with the US under which Washington will lower reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, and said it could significantly boost engineering shipments. "While the detailed contours of the agreement are yet to be made public, the Prime Minister's message clearly mentioned lower tariffs for Made in India products, which is very good news," Shah said, adding that the US remains India's largest trading partner.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What did US Chamber of Commerce say on India-US trade deal?

    US Chamber of Commerce said, "We congratulate the US and Indian governments on their announcement to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers that will benefit American and Indian companies and workers in both great nations. We appreciate the efforts of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, and their officials, including Ambassadors Kwatra and Gor.  We are optimistic that this is the first step toward a comprehensive trade agreement that will unlock even more private sector collaboration, and we look forward to reviewing the details of the deal. The Chamber, our US-India Business Council, and our members are strong champions of this effort, and we look forward to partnering with both governments to implement today's announcement."

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India, US trade deal win-win for citizens, industry of both nations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the India-US trade agreement is a win-win deal which will benefit citizens and industries of both countries. Vaishnaw's remarks came soon after US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that India and the US have agreed on a trade deal.

    Under the agreed deal, Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent. Trump said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, adding New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion.

    In a post on X, Vaishnaw, the Union minister for information and broadcasting, said, "Trade deal between the US and India will lead to a brighter future for both countries. India-US trade deal is a win-win deal. Citizens and industries of both countries will benefit greatly from this deal." 

    Terming the US and India as the world's largest democracies and natural allies, the minister said, "Together, India and the US have huge potential to work for peace and development."  "The US and India have complementary strengths. Both countries can co-create technologies and co-develop solutions that will benefit the world," Vaishnaw added.

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-US trade deal is historic turning point: Piyush Goyal

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the India-US trade deal unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world and that it is a historic turning point that will reshape India-US relations. In a post on X, Goyal also said that the trade deal will help India get technology from the United States and accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the trade deal.

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US Envoy Gor "thrilled" by Trump's claim of trade deal with India

    US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's claims regarding a trade deal with India, where Washington reduced the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. In a post on X, following Trump's claims of a trade deal with New Delhi announced in a post on Truth Social, the US Ambassador said that the bilateral relationship between the two nations has "limitless potential".

    Gor further said that Trump shares a close personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the US President "genuinely considers" the Prime Minister a "great friend". "As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!" Gor wrote in his post.

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    White House confirms removal of 25% additional tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases

    Following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, where the US reduced the tariffs on India to 18 per cent, a White House official on Monday (local time) confirmed to news agency ANI that Washington will also drop the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports imposed due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. The official noted that India has to "cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases." When asked by ANI whether the tariffs on Indian imports would be lifted in exchange for reducing Russian oil purchases, the official said, "Yes, although the agreement is that India will cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases." 

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India and US are natural partners: Kiren Rijiju hails India-US trade deal

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the India-US trade deal, calling the two countries natural partners and "the world's truest democracies". He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for strengthening India's global engagement. In a post on X, Rijiju said, "India and the US, the world's truest democracies, are natural partners with shared values and global responsibility. Together, we have the potential to advance peace, development, and innovation. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, India's global engagement continues to grow stronger. The India-US trade partnership reflects mutual trust and opportunity--benefiting citizens, farmers, youth, and industries in both countries."

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-US trade deal opens door to major investments in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the announcement of the India-US trade agreement, referring to it as "a new chapter of friendship" between the two nations. He added that it would help Maharashtra by providing access to significant investments in cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence. 

    "A New Chapter of Friendship! The historic trade agreement between India and the United States is truly a victory of the friendship between Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the President of the United States, Donald Trump. This is also an extremely important moment for global trade. India will now receive preferential tariff rates from the United States among the world's major exporting economies. This marks the beginning of a new era in India-US friendship," said Fadnavis.

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajnath Singh hails India-US trade deal as 'landmark moment'

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the India-US trade deal, in which Washington reduced tariffs on India to 18 per cent, describing it as a "landmark moment" that will take bilateral economic ties between the two nations to "new heights". In a post on X, the Defence Minister highlighted the deal as a major milestone in India-US relations, promoting stronger links and strategic collaboration. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the agreement.

    "A landmark moment for India-US relations as a historic trade deal has been finalised, bringing tariffs down to a significantly lower 18% and opening a new chapter of deeper and greater economic cooperation. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on reaching this decisive agreement, which will significantly strengthen our strategic partnership and deliver tangible benefits to both the countries and their people. With this agreement, India-US economic ties are set to reach new heights," the Union Minister said in a post on X.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-US trade deal "biggest victory" in ties, says South Asia analyst

    Following the announcement of the US-India trade deal, in which Washington reduced the tariffs on India to 18 per cent, South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman said that the agreement marks the "biggest victory" in bilateral relations between the two countries in nearly a year. He described the deal as a significant confidence-building measure after months of strained ties. Speaking to ANI following the announcement, Kugelman said the agreement had been a long time coming, recalling that nearly a year had passed since US President Donald Trump hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and both leaders committed to pursuing a trade deal, adding that the relationship had faced multiple tensions in the months that followed.

    "My main reaction is it's been a long time coming. It's been almost a year since President Trump hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House and they promised to pursue a trade deal. And of course, their relationship went sideways; it faced many tensions in the months that followed, and it became increasingly clear that it would be very difficult to get a trade deal, especially because many rounds of talks failed to yield positive outcomes," the analyst said.

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India tariff compared to competing export economies

    India has lower tariff compared to competing export economies

    • India: 18%
    • Indonesia: 19%
    • Vietnam: 20% 
    • Bangladesh: 20%
    • China: 34%

    (Input: Devendra Parashar) 

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'India's beautiful Triumphal Arch': Trump post picture of India Gate

    Describing the India Gate in New Delhi as "India's beautiful Triumphal Arch", US President Donald Trump said a similar monument in America will be "the greatest of them all." "India's beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, posting a photograph of the iconic Indian monument. The 42 metre high India Gate, an "Arc-de-Triomphe", honours the memory of the 70,000 Indian soldiers who were killed fighting for the British Army during World War I and the Third Anglo-Afghan War.

     

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US-India trade deal will pave way for stronger ties, mutual growth: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the trade deal between the US and India will elevate strategic partnership between the two countries, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.

    In a post on X, Shah said the deal will greatly benefit both nations and their people with business between India and US set to flourish further. "A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 per cent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth," he said.

    Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the "historic deal", Shah said it will "elevate our strategic partnership and greatly benefit both nations and their people. Business between India and US set to flourish further."

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Delighted that Made In India products will now have reduced 18% tariff,' says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked US President Donald Trump after he announced that Washington has decided to reduce tariffs on New Delhi from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. He said Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace, said the prime minister in an X post, adding that he is looking forward to working closely with him to take the India-US partnership to unprecedented heights.

    "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace.I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi said.

     

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    President Trump announces US-India trade deal

    India and the United States (US) have agreed to a trade deal, announced President Donald Trump on Monday following a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling PM Modi one of his 'greatest friends', the 79-year-old Republic president also announced that he has decided to lower tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.  

    In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that PM Modi has agreed that India will stop procuring Russian oil. The entire West has been critical of India for buying Russian crude. Besides, he further said that India will start more oil from the US and also from Venezuela. 

    "It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi... We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela," he said, adding that this will help in stopping Ukraine war that has claimed thousands of lives.

    The US president said he reduced the tariffs to 18 per cent out of his "respect and friendship" for PM Modi. In his post, Trump also said India has decided to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero, adding that the two leaders "get things done, something that cannot be said for most."

  • 6:28 AM (IST)Feb 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    President Trump speaks with PM Modi

    US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Modi on Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said. "President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED...," Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

    The talks between India and the United States for the Bilateral Trade Agreement have made significant progress, and there are expectations of the deal being finalized soon. PM Modi had spoken with President Trump in December last year and the two leaders had agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

