Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds likely in Delhi NCR, col wave to persist; IMD issues alert

New Delhi:

Severe cold conditions continue across several parts of north India, but the weather pattern is now set to change, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to many states, including Delhi NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department, the impact of an active western disturbance is likely to be felt over the next 3 days, from February 2 to February 4 2026.

The IMD has said that multiple regions in north and northwest India may witness thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall and gusty winds during this period. The weather shift comes amid persistent cold conditions, with minimum temperatures expected to drop further in many areas.

Snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh experienced light snowfall and rain on Sunday, marking the beginning of another spell of active weather in the western Himalayan region. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several parts of the state for the next 3 days, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. In Shimla district, Shilaroo recorded around 5 cm of snowfall, while Kothi in Kullu district also received about 5 cm. Kufri saw nearly 4 cm of fresh snowfall. These conditions are expected to continue intermittently, affecting both higher and mid altitude areas.

Western disturbance to intensify weather activity

In a post on social media platform X, the IMD said that the influence of 2 successive western disturbances is likely to cause widespread rain and snowfall across the western Himalayan region. It also noted that adjoining areas of northwest and central India could receive rainfall between February 1 and February 3, leading to a noticeable change in weather conditions.

Cold wave conditions in Delhi-NCR

The weather in Delhi NCR has already begun to shift due to snowfall in the hills. Light rain is expected in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida over the coming days. The IMD has also warned that minimum temperatures in the region may fall further, intensifying the cold.

Rain forecast for Uttar Pradesh

Several districts in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Strong winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 50 km per hour are expected. Fog may also persist during the morning and evening hours. Relief from the cold is unlikely in the immediate future.

Overall, the IMD has forecast a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures across most parts of northwest India over the next 3 days, keeping winter conditions firmly in place despite the rain.