Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes Banks are required to review these unclaimed deposits monthly, followed by transferring funds from accounts which have been inactive for 10 years to the DEA Fund on the last working day of the next month.

New Delhi:

It is commonly seen many times that an old bank account or fixed deposit (FD) remains unused for several years. In some cases, following the death of the account holder, the family remains unaware of the funds, and the money is unused. To mitigate this issue of funds languishing with the banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created a system that enables an individual or a family to get this money back within minutes.

In case bank deposits, which remain unused for 10 years or those deposits which have completed maturity for over 10 years, are referred to as unclaimed deposits. These funds are held by the RBI in a special fund known as the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEA).

However, these amounts can be claimed, along with interest, from your bank at any time if the account is interest-bearing.

Which accounts are included in this fund?

Savings and current account balances

Fixed and recurring deposit accounts

Loan or cash credit accounts (balance after adjusting dues)

Unclaimed instruments such as drafts, pay orders, banker’s cheques, or NEFT transfers

Unused balances in prepaid cards

Rupee-equivalent amount of foreign currency deposits

Banks are required to review these unclaimed deposits monthly, followed by transferring funds from accounts which have been inactive for 10 years to the DEA Fund on the last working day of the next month.

If you have an unclaimed deposit in your name, you can claim it directly from your bank.

You just need to follow these three easy steps: