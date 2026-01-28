Ajit Pawar plane crash: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Parth reach Baramati after mishap | Video Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also reached Baramati from Mumbai, underscoring the gravity of the moment for the Pawar family and the party.

Baramati:

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday reached Baramati along with her son Parth Pawar and NCP (Sharadchand Pawar) working president Supriya Sule after the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Supporters and party workers lined the hospital and streets, many visibly shaken by the sudden loss of one of the state’s most influential political figures.

PM Modi dials Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over Ajit Pawar’s demise. He also dialled Sharad Pawar to convey his condolences.

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Ajit Pawar will be cremated in Baramati on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde have reached Baramati to meet the Pawar family.

About Baramati plane crash

A small chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four other people were on board and no one survived the accident.

Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, though his terms were not continuous. He held the post six times under different state governments. During his political career, he served as Deputy Chief Minister in the administrations led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.