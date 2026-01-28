'Ajit dada worked proactively to improve lives of people in villages': PM Modi remembers NCP leader Speaking at annual NCC PM Rally in New Delhi, PM Modi said the NCP chief played a key role in the development of Maharashtra and the country.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati. Speaking at annual NCC PM Rally in New Delhi, PM Modi said the NCP chief played a key role in the development of Maharashtra and the country.

“A tragic plane crash took place in Maharashtra this morning. The incident has led to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and few others. Ajit dada has played a key role in the development of the country and Maharashtra. He proactively undertook the task to improve the lives of people in rural areas. I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar and others,” he said.

Earlier, PM Modi expressed pain over Ajit Pawar’s death in a post on X. He also dialled Sharad Pawar to convey his condolences.

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde visited Baramati and met Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra to convey their condolences.

Ajit Pawar will be cremated on Thursday in Baramati. His mortal remains will be brought to Vidya Pratishthan.

About Baramati plane crash

A small chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four other people were on board and no one survived the accident.

Ajit Pawar was Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, though his terms were not continuous. He held the post six times under different state governments. During his political career, he served as Deputy Chief Minister in the administrations led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.