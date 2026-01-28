'Runway was not in sight...': Crew to ATC moments before Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in Baramati Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. He was traveling to his hometown, Baramati, from Mumbai to address public meetings.

New Delhi:

The Central government on Wednesday (January 28) released an official statement detailing the sequence of events leading to the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati airport that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation statement, the crew had informed the Air Traffic Control that the runway was not visible due to fog over the region.

The Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK and operated by VSR Ventures, was cleared to land on Runway 11 at 8:43 am after the pilot aborted the first landing attempt. However, ATC did not receive any readback from the crew following the landing clearance. Just a minute later, at 8:44 am, ATC personnel observed flames near the runway threshold.

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield where traffic information is coordinated by instructors and pilots from flying training organisations operating at the airport.

Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Sequence of event leading to accident:

As per the statement of the person manning the ATC following are the sequence of events:

The aircraft first established contact with Baramati at 8:18 am on January 28, 2026.

The next communication from the aircraft was when it was 30 nautical miles inbound to Baramati, after which it was released by Pune Approach. The crew was advised to descend under Visual Meteorological Conditions at the pilot's discretion.

During the approach, the crew sought information on wind and visibility and were informed that the winds were calm and the visibility was approximately 3,000 metres.

The aircraft later reported being on final approach for Runway 11 but indicated that the runway was not in sight, prompting the crew to initiate a go-around during the first landing attempt.

Following the go-around, ATC requested the aircraft's position, and the crew again reported being on final approach for Runway 11. When asked to confirm runway visibility, the pilots initially said the runway was not in sight and that they would report once visual contact was established. Moments later, they informed ATC that the runway was in sight.

The aircraft was subsequently cleared to land at 8:43 am. However, no acknowledgement of the clearance was received. At 8:44 am, ATC observed flames around the threshold of Runway 11, following which emergency services were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

The wreckage of the aircraft was later found on the left side of the runway, abeam the threshold of Runway 11.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the probe into the incident. The Director General of AAIB is en route to the accident site, and authorities said further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Aircraft details as on January 26, 2026:

Aircraft registration No: VT-SSK-

Year of manufacture: 2010

Cof R issued on: 27/12/2022

C of A- issued on : 16/12/2021

ARC issued on: 10/09/2025 valid up to 14/09/2026

Time Since New (TSN)/Cycles Since New (CSN): 4915:48 / 5867

Time Since last ARC (Airworthiness Review): 85:49 hrs

Engine details

Engine Type: TFE731-20BR

LHS engine hrs/ Cycles: 4915:48/ 5965

RHS Engine hrs/cycles: 4526:44/ 5426

Crew Information