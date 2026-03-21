Iran war LIVE updates: US rejects ceasefire; reports say Iran ready to allow Japanese vessels to cross Hormuz

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said the US is not interested in a ceasefire and will continue military action. The United Kingdom has allowed US forces to use its bases for strikes linked to Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused Israel of attacks in nearby countries, raising tensions further. The conflict in the Middle East is becoming more intense, with strong statements and fresh developments from key countries. The United States has made it clear that it is not ready to stop military action, while Iran has raised serious accusations against Israel. US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is not looking for a ceasefire at this stage of the conflict. Speaking before leaving the White House, he stressed that military operations are still the main focus. Trump said that while talks are possible, stopping the fighting now is not the priority.

The United Kingdom has allowed US forces to use its military bases for operations linked to Iranian missile threats. These actions are aimed at protecting ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz, an important global shipping route. However, Trump expressed surprise at the timing of the UK’s decision, saying the move should have come earlier.

Meanwhile, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has accused Israel of carrying out attacks in Oman and Turkiye. He claimed that these actions were meant to create misunderstandings and tensions between Iran and its neighbouring countries. According to him, such moves are part of a larger strategy to divide the region.

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