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Iran war LIVE updates: US rejects ceasefire; reports say Iran ready to allow Japanese vessels to cross Hormuz

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

US President Donald Trump said the US is not interested in a ceasefire and will continue military action. The United Kingdom has allowed US forces to use its bases for strikes linked to Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused Israel of attacks in nearby countries.

US, Israel-Iran war LIVE UPDATES
US, Israel-Iran war LIVE UPDATES Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said the US is not interested in a ceasefire and will continue military action. The United Kingdom has allowed US forces to use its bases for strikes linked to Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused Israel of attacks in nearby countries, raising tensions further. The conflict in the Middle East is becoming more intense, with strong statements and fresh developments from key countries. The United States has made it clear that it is not ready to stop military action, while Iran has raised serious accusations against Israel. US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is not looking for a ceasefire at this stage of the conflict. Speaking before leaving the White House, he stressed that military operations are still the main focus. Trump said that while talks are possible, stopping the fighting now is not the priority.

The United Kingdom has allowed US forces to use its military bases for operations linked to Iranian missile threats. These actions are aimed at protecting ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz, an important global shipping route. However, Trump expressed surprise at the timing of the UK’s decision, saying the move should have come earlier.

Meanwhile, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has accused Israel of carrying out attacks in Oman and Turkiye. He claimed that these actions were meant to create misunderstandings and tensions between Iran and its neighbouring countries. According to him, such moves are part of a larger strategy to divide the region.

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  • 8:17 AM (IST)Mar 21, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran says UK govt acting against public sentiment

    Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the UK government was acting against public sentiment. "Ignoring his own People, Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran," he said, referring to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

     

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Mar 21, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    UK allows the US to use its military bases against Iran

    On United Kingdom's decision to allow the United States to use its military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed surprise over the timing of the move. "I was a little surprised at the UK, to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster," he said. The development comes as the UK recently expanded its approval for US forces to use British bases for what it described as "defensive operations" aimed at degrading Iranian missile capabilities linked to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Mar 21, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump says US not seeking any ceasefire with Iran

    Amid intensified war in the Middle east, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the US is not seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting that military operations remain a priority. "We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side... we're not looking to do that," Trump said outside the White House before departing to Palm Beach, Florida. Read full story here 

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