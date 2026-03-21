Iran fires two ballistic missiles at US-UK Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean: Report

Tehran:

Intensifying its war against the US, Iran on Saturday fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the middle of the Indian Ocea, indicating that it has missiles with longer range than earlier thought. If confirmed, this attack would mark Iran’s first operational use of IRBMs and a significant attempt to target areas far beyond the Middle East and threaten US interests. However, neither of the missiles hit the base which is 4,000 kilometers away from Iranian territory, Wall Street Journal reported, citing multiple US officials.

While one of the missiles failed in flight, and the other was intercepted by a SM-3 interceptor fired from a US warship, according to two of the people cited by WSJ. However, it couldn't be determined if an interception was made, according to one of the officials.

All you need to know about Diego Garcia in Chagos Islands

It should be noted that the Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for "defensive" operations in Iran. The other one is Fairfort.

After the war started, the American forces have stationed bombers and other equipment at the base, which has been key for several Asia operations, including the US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Why Diego Garcia military base matters?

Significantly, the Diego Garcia military base is a strategically located atoll in the central Indian Ocean and hosts a key US-UK military facility. It is part of the British Indian Ocean Territory and the base is operated mainly by the United States and serves as a major hub for air and naval operations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The military base has played a significant role in US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, acting as a launch point for long-range bombers and supporting naval deployments, including submarines and surveillance missions.

Iran threatens to attack tourism sites

Three weeks into an escalating war in the Middle East, Iran threatened on Friday to expand its retaliatory attacks to include recreational and tourist sites worldwide, as the US announced it was sending more warships and Marines to the region.



Hours later, President Donald Trump said on social media that his administration in fact was considering "winding down" military operations in the region. His post came after another climb in oil plunged the US stock market. The mixed messages came as the war has shown no signs of abating.



Iran launched more attacks on Israel and energy sites in neighbouring Gulf Arab states, and the region marked one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar. Iranians were also celebrating the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz, a normally festive holiday, as Israeli airstrikes landed in Tehran.

With little information coming out of Iran, it was not clear how much damage its arms, nuclear or energy facilities have sustained in the punishing US and Israeli strikes, which began on February 28 -- or even who was truly in charge of the country. But Iran's attacks are still choking off oil supplies and raising food and fuel prices far beyond the Middle East.

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