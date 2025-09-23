Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale: Big discounts on iPhone, iPad, MacBook and AirPods The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering huge discounts on Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Mac Mini, and AirPods. With festive offers, bank deals, and exchange discounts, Indian shoppers can now upgrade to their favourite Apple devices at the lowest prices.

New Delhi:

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live, offering exclusive offers on a range of Apple products. From iPhones to iPads, MacBooks, Mac Mini, and AirPods, customers can now enjoy premium Apple devices at a massive price cut, making it a more tempting deal than ever. Prime members will also get an early access song with additional deals, making the most out of the membership during the festive season sale- moreover, it is considerably the best time to upgrade your gadgets.

Save big on iPads during Amazon’s Sale

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on iPads, making them an ideal buy for students, professionals, and creators. Known for their sleek design, long-lasting performance, and smooth iOS experience, iPads are perfect for both work and entertainment. With added bank offers and exchange deals, you can grab your favourite iPad model at a pocket-friendly price.

(Image Source : AMAZON)iPad list (September 23, 2025)

Buy a MacBook at Festive discounts

The Apple MacBook is available at special festive prices during the sale. Loved for its lightweight design, powerful M-series processors, and all-day battery life, the MacBook is a must-have for professionals, students, and content creators. Shoppers can maximise savings by combining Amazon’s festive offers with bank discounts and exchange options.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Macbook List (September 23, 2025)

Upgrade to a Mac Mini at a special price

If you prefer a compact desktop, the Mac Mini is now available at discounted rates on Amazon. Packed with the latest Apple M-series chips, it delivers powerful performance for office work, media editing, and multitasking. With festive discounts and exchange offers, this is the right time to bring home a budget-friendly Apple desktop.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Mac Mini (List on September 23, 2025)

AirPods at exciting offers

Apple’s AirPods are also available at reduced prices during the sale. Featuring active noise cancellation, crisp audio, and seamless iOS integration, they are perfect for calls, music, and travel. Lightweight and portable, AirPods are one of the hottest picks in this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple Airpod

Best deals on iPhone this festive season

The most-awaited offers are, of course, on the iPhone. Whether you are eyeing the latest model or a more affordable variant, Amazon’s festive deals, combined with bank discounts and exchange bonuses, make this the best time to buy. With its powerful performance, stunning cameras, and iOS updates, the iPhone remains the most popular upgrade choice for Indian buyers.

(Image Source : AMAZON )iPhone list (September 23, 2025)