Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 now available at Rs 55999, almost 50 per cent off: Where to buy? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage), originally priced at Rs 1,09,999, is now selling for just Rs 55,999 on Vijay Sales. With additional discounts from SBI, HDFC, and HSBC banks, the effective price drops below Rs 55,000.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, has received a massive price slash in India. The device, which was originally priced at Rs 1,09,999, is now available for just Rs 55,999 on Vijay Sales under the Open Box category. This means buyers can own Samsung’s premium foldable phone at nearly 50 per cent off its original price, making it one of the most affordable foldables in India right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: major price drop

On Vijay Sales, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage) is listed for Rs 55,999, down from its MRP of Rs 1,09,999. That’s a straight 49 per cent discount.

Additionally, customers can further reduce the price with bank offers:

SBI Credit Card EMI: 5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 2,500

HDFC Bank: Flat Rs 3,500 instant discount on credit/debit card EMI (6 months and above)

HSBC Bank: 7.5 per cent instant discount up to Rs 3,500 on credit card EMI

With these offers, the effective price of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 drops below Rs 55,000, giving buyers an unbeatable deal on Samsung’s foldable phone.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Key features

Display : The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate

: The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate Cover screen : 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel for notifications and quick apps

: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel for notifications and quick apps Performance : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM Storage : 256GB internal storage

: 256GB internal storage Cameras : It features a dual rear shooters (50MP + 12MP), and in the front it comes with a 10MP camera

: It features a dual rear shooters (50MP + 12MP), and in the front it comes with a 10MP camera Battery : Backed by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support

: Backed by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support Software : It runs on Android 15 OS with One UI enhancements

: It runs on Android 15 OS with One UI enhancements Design: Clamshell foldable design with improved durability and premium finish

Limited-time deal on Vijay Sales

Foldable smartphones are generally expensive, but this limited-time deal allows buyers to own a premium foldable at the price of a mid-range flagship phone. With its stylish design, powerful performance, and flexible form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 becomes one of the most value-for-money foldables available right now.