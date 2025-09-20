Google Gemini not creating correct images? Learn the right way to write prompts Google Gemini’s Nano Banana feature is going viral, but many users struggle to create accurate images. According to the Google Community, writing detailed prompts is the secret to better results. The app has also broken records, adding millions of users and generating hundreds of millions of photos.

Google Gemini’s latest Nano Banana feature is making waves on social media, and almost every next person is obsessed with it. The prompt enables users to generate creative 3D and 4D portrait images. From changing the fashion (clothing) to adding retro effects on your current images and adding custom backgrounds, this AI tool offers exciting possibilities. However, many users are still finding it hard to follow their prompts properly and generate a desirable image.

To address this, the Google Community has shared tips on how to write accurate prompts to get the desired results.

Why do you need prompts in Google Gemini Nano Banana?

The community has explained that detailed and precise prompts are the key to better results. Simply writing short or vague commands may not generate the expected output. Instead, users should give clear, step-by-step instructions describing what kind of photo they want Gemini to create.

If problems continue, users are advised to share feedback directly through the app. You can do this by navigating to Settings → Help & Feedback and tagging it with #GoogleGemini so that the issue is tracked easily.

Steps to create an image with Gemini Nano Banana

To make the most of this trending feature, follow these steps:

Install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone.

Open the Nano Banana image creation option.

Type a detailed command or prompt describing the image you want.

Upload a reference photo by tapping the ‘+’ icon next to the prompt box.

Tap ‘Run Ctrl Enter’ to generate the image.

Wait a few moments, and your customised portrait will appear.

Google Gemini’s rising popularity surpassed ChatGPT’s Ghibli

Google Gemini’s popularity has skyrocketed across the world, and it has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT to become the most downloaded app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The reason is the versatility and the kind of creative images the AI is generating in Gemini.

Reports have revealed that Gemini added over 23 million new users between August 26 and September 9 (2025). Meanwhile, the Nano Banana feature alone has generated more than 500 million photos, proving how viral it has become.