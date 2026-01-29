Hyderabad: Dramatic car blaze on Narsingi service road sparks panic in Ranga Reddy district | Video Hyderabad fire: Inspecting the stalled car, Ashwin saw flames flickering—probably an electrical short or fuel leak. He jumped out just in time, but seconds later, the blaze exploded, swallowing the vehicle in billowing smoke and searing heat visible blocks away.

Hyderabad:

A routine drive turned into a heart-pounding emergency in Hyderabad's Ranga Reddy district when a car burst into flames on the Narsingi service road, sending locals into a frenzy. The incident unfolded near Narsingi Rotary, but swift action by the driver and firefighters ensured no injuries.

The sudden breakdown

Ashwin, the driver, was cruising along the Narsingi service road in Ranga Reddy district when his car abruptly stalled right by Narsingi Rotary. What started as a potential mechanical hiccup quickly escalated into danger.

Flames erupt: Driver's quick escape

As Ashwin stepped out to inspect the vehicle, he spotted flickering flames- likely from an electrical short or fuel leak. He bolted out just in time. Within minutes, the fire roared through the entire car, engulfing it in thick black smoke and intense heat, visible from nearby roads and homes.

Firefighters to the rescue

Alerted locals and passersby called emergency services. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and battled the blaze efficiently, extinguishing it before it could spread to surrounding areas or traffic. The road saw temporary chaos with onlookers gathering, but order was restored swiftly.

No injuries, probe underway

Miraculously, no one was hurt- Ashwin escaped unscathed, and there were no reports of bystander injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause, suspected to be a technical fault. The charred remains serve as a reminder for regular vehicle checks amid Hyderabad's busy traffic.