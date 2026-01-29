OTT releases this week [January 29–February 1]: Dhurandhar, Bridgerton Season 4, Daldal, and more From Dhurandhar and Bridgerton Season 4 to Daldal and Sarvam Maya, here’s a complete list of the biggest OTT releases streaming this week with dates and platforms.

The month of January is almost over, and 2026 has already made a strong entry in the world of entertainment. While Sunny Deol's Border 2 is creating a storm at the box office, a fantastic lineup is also ready for viewers on OTT platforms. This week, you can expect a complete package of romance, thrill, spy action, psychological drama and powerful South Indian stories.

Notably, Dhurandhar, one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, is also making its way to the small screen. On the other hand, Netflix's love series Bridgerton is also returning with its season 4. If you're planning to watch something new and interesting from the comfort of your home, this list is perfect for you.

This week's biggest OTT releases: Full list with release dates

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Netflix January 29, 2026 Champion Netflix January 29, 2026 Dhurandhar Netflix January 30, 2026 Daldal Prime Video January 30, 2026 Sarvam Maya JioHotstar January 30, 2026

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT release date

Bridgerton Season 4, Netflix's romantic web series, part 1 will release tomorrow, i.e. January 29, 2026. This season depicts the story of a different world of the olden days, the 'Ton.' This time, the story will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton, who has remained a bachelor until now.

At a grand masked ball, he meets a girl who is actually a lady's maid but has come disguised. This season will feature Masali Baduza, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs and Isabella Wei. Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts. The second one on February 26 on Netflix.

Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch the 2025 blockbuster

The biggest hit of 2025, the spy action thriller film Dhurandhar, will stream on Netflix on January 30. Featuring a powerful cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar was among the highest-grossing films of 2025 and has been eagerly awaited by OTT audiences.

Daldal OTT release: Bhumi Pednekar’s psychological crime drama explained

Bhumi Pednekar's psychological crime drama Daldal has already created a buzz with its trailer, will be streaming on Prime Video from January 30. Directed by Amit Raj Gupta, this series is based on Vish Dhamija's best-selling novel Bhindi Bazaar. For those who enjoy suspense and dark storylines, Daldal might be a good pick for you.

Champion OTT release: Where to watch the Telugu sports drama

The Telugu period sports action drama film Champion will be available on Netflix from January 29 in Telugu, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. After receiving mixed reactions in theatres, the film is now coming to OTT.

Sarvam Maya OTT release: Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam hit arrives on streaming

The Malayalam supernatural comedy film will stream on JioHotstar from January 30. The film marks a strong comeback for Nivin Pauly. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya was a box office hit.

